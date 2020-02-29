Hurricanes dance their way to huge win over Sunwolves

Winger Kobus van Wyk scored three tries on debut and fullback Chase Tiatia scored two today as the Wellington-based Hurricanes pummelled Japan's Sunwolves 62-15 in Super Rugby.

After conceding the first try of the match after only four minutes, the Hurricanes ran in 10 tries and a bonus-point win.

The Hurricanes improved their record to 3-1 for the season, moving into second place in the New Zealand conference as the fifth round progresses.

The Sunwolves, now 1-4, were beaten 64-5 — 10 tries to one — by the Queensland Reds last weekend and face difficult matches against the ACT Brumbies and defending champion Crusaders over the next two weeks.

The Hurricanes looked a little bit rusty at first, coming off a bye and they allowed the Sunwolves to score first through lock Michael Stolberg. The Sunwolves still led, 10-7, after 19 minutes.

But Tiatia scored twice and Van Wyk once before halftime when the Hurricanes led 28-10. The second half was mostly one-way traffic as flanker Vaea Fifita, centers Vince Aso and Ngnai Laumape and winger Ben Lam were able to run freely and create tries from all parts of the field.

"We've got some pretty freakish athletes out there," Hurricanes captain TJ Perenara said. "You see Ngani, Vince, (Ben) Lam, Vaea. When those boys get going it's quite hard to stop.

"The more we can get those boys in space and open it up for the rest of us the better it is."