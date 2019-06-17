TODAY |

Hurricanes confirm signing of All Blacks prop Lomax from Highlanders

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Hurricanes

Highlanders prop and one-Test All Black Tyrel Lomax will move north from next season, confirming he'll join the Hurricanes on a four-year deal.

Lomax, 23, has established himself as the Highlanders' go-to man on the tighthead of the scrum so far this year, helping his side to the Super Rugby playoffs.

His impressive displays at such a young age saw Steve Hansen award Lomax his first taste of Test rugby, making his All Blacks debut against Japan on last year's northern tour.

The move will also see Lomax closer to his immediate family in Wainuiomata .

In a statement, Hurricanes coach John Plumtree spoke of his excitement at being able to welcome the young front rower into his ranks.

"His potential is obvious for everyone to see. He's a very impressive young man who is developing his game at a rapid rate. He is a powerful player, has a strong skill set and we are really excited about working with him," he said.

"It's great to be able to bring Tyrel back to the Wellington region where we know he will receive a lot of support and quickly establish himself in the Hurricanes club."
 

Tyrel Lomax
Tyrel Lomax Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
Hurricanes
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:39
The disgraced ex-Wallaby spoke at a Sydney church yesterday.
Israel Folau targets homosexuals, transgender youth in latest church sermon
2
NBA star Steven Adams once again says no to Tall Blacks, won't play for NZ at World Cup
3
The Gypsy King put in a flawless display in Las Vegas.
The moment Tyson Fury ends Tom Schwarz with second round TKO
4
Tyson Fury, of England, hits Tom Schwarz, of Germany, during a heavyweight boxing match Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Tyson Fury dominates German rival Tom Schwarz, wins via flawless second round TKO
5
Gabby Wright, 15, has just finished refereeing her first netball tournament.
Auckland teen doesn't let wheelchair hold her back from umpiring her favourite sport - netball
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:46
Only 31 players will make the cut for New Zealand's World Cup defence.

'Great players' will miss All Blacks' World Cup squad, says skipper
01:08
The All Blacks' captain will say goodbye to New Zealand after this year's World Cup.

'It's all about the team' – Kieran Read on preparing for his All Blacks farewell
01:09
Leon MacDonald says that there will be personnel changes for his side next year.

'We could be losing a lot of experience' – Blues coach hints at Nonu, SBW departures for 2020
01:22
The Hurricanes' captain is fit and firing after a long injury lay-off.

Dane Coles 'good to go' heading into Super Rugby finals