Hurricanes confirm signing of All Blacks prop Lomax from Highlanders

Highlanders prop and one-Test All Black Tyrel Lomax will move north from next season, confirming he'll join the Hurricanes on a four-year deal.

Lomax, 23, has established himself as the Highlanders' go-to man on the tighthead of the scrum so far this year, helping his side to the Super Rugby playoffs.

His impressive displays at such a young age saw Steve Hansen award Lomax his first taste of Test rugby, making his All Blacks debut against Japan on last year's northern tour.

The move will also see Lomax closer to his immediate family in Wainuiomata .

In a statement, Hurricanes coach John Plumtree spoke of his excitement at being able to welcome the young front rower into his ranks.

"His potential is obvious for everyone to see. He's a very impressive young man who is developing his game at a rapid rate. He is a powerful player, has a strong skill set and we are really excited about working with him," he said.