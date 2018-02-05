 

Hurricanes confirm John Plumtree as new coach for 2019 season

The Hurricanes have today confirmed that assistant coach John Plumtree will take over the reigns as head coach after the 2018 season, with incumbent boss Chris Boyd leaving for English club Northampton Saints.

Hurricanes assistant coach John Plumtree. Super Rugby match, Crusaders v Hurricanes at AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 13 May 2017 © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

Hurricanes assistant coach John Plumtree.

Source: Photosport

Plumtree, 52, has been key member of the Hurricanes coaching staff, working as an assistant to Boyd for the last three seasons, helping the Wellington side to their first Super Rugby title back in 2016.

Fellow assistant Jason Holland will retain his role, working as Plumtree's deputy from next season onwards.

In a media release this morning, Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee confirmed the news, stating that the club were thrilled with Plumtree's ascension to the head coach role.

"We're fortunate that someone of Plum’s calibre has already been a key part of the Hurricanes environment," he said

"Having both him and Jason at the helm will certainly ensure some important continuity and familiarity, but more importantly, we know they are a formidable coaching combination."

"We know that these appointments will be pretty popular with our fans."


