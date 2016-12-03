 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Hurricanes concede Crusaders 'don't have any obvious weaknesses' ahead of Super Rugby semi-final

AAP
Topics
Rugby
Crusaders
Hurricanes

The Hurricanes concede it's unrealistic to rely on defence to topple proven Super Rugby play-off kingpins the Crusaders in tomorrow's semi-final.

Two years ago the Wellington-based side stormed to a maiden title on the back of a stingy defence, keeping their tryline untouched through all three knockout matches.

That won't happen this time, having leaked four tries in their 32-31 quarter- final win over the Chiefs.

Coach Chris Boyd has an array of attacking talent at his disposal, conducted by All Blacks five-eighth Beauden Barrett, and expects they'll need to fire against the competition-leading Crusaders defence.

"I think it would be naive for us to think that we can keep all sides to zero every week," Boyd said.

"If they score 30, we need to score 31. It'll come down to opportunities I think."

History suggests his team face an enormous task to unseat the top qualifiers, who are on a 13-match winning run.

The two top Kiwi sides meet in this weekend's Super Rugby semi-final. Source: Breakfast

The eight-time champion Crusaders are unbeaten in 19 knockout games in Christchurch.

A pack laced with All Blacks has strangled the Hurricanes the last two times they've visited AMI Stadium.

Both of those games were in wet conditions.

Boyd will be relieved a dry night is forecast, improving the odds of the open game he needs to unlock the hosts.

"They're not playing-through champions and winners of the round-robin for any other reason than that they're a bloody good side," he said.

"So they don't have any obvious weaknesses, but there'll be opportunities if we can apply pressure for periods of time."

The game is potentially the last for Boyd and two of his accomplished Hurricanes players, Brad Shields and Julian Savea. All three leave soon to link with English Premiership clubs.

Ageless Crusaders prop Wyatt Crockett could bid farewell to his supporters from the grandstand.

The record 202-game Super Rugby veteran has missed selection following the return to fitness of All Black Joe Moody.

Ryan Crotty says the Hurricanes have game-changers throughout their line-up. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
Crusaders
Hurricanes
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:41
The couple talk publically for the first time about their loss on Seven Sharp.

Most read: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

2

Watch: Not the birdie he wanted! Golfer nails unfortunate seagull off the tee
3

Watch: How is that not a try? Another referee shocker costs Sharks possible victory of Broncos
4

Crusaders welcome back Joe Moody as full-strength squad named for semi-final with Hurricanes
5

Exclusive: Rowing NZ using 'scare tactics' to try keeping our best young talent here over Ivy League scholarships
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
04:41
The couple talk publically for the first time about their loss on Seven Sharp.

Exclusive: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

2016-12-03T00:00:00.000+13:00

Wallabies to play trial game against Aussie XV to prepare for Bledisloe Cup - 'We need the footy'
01:57
The Wellington team says they’re not heading south to “make up the numbers”.

Hurricanes bracket Ardie Savea on the bench as unchanged team named for semi-final with Crusaders
01:18
Kieran Read says the forward pack is aiming to slow down the Canes’ potent attack.

Crusaders welcome back Joe Moody as full-strength squad named for semi-final with Hurricanes

Super Rugby semi preview: Crusaders peaking at the right time, Hurricanes pack in for gruelling battle

Topics
Rugby
Crusaders
Hurricanes

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Crusaders by four

Everything points to a Crusaders victory, and not just the fact it is two years since they last lost at home. Since the June window, they have racked up scores of 45, 54 and 40, so they are peaking at the right time.

Scott Robertson can afford to omit two All Blacks, one of whom, Wyatt Crockett is the most seasoned Super Rugby player of all time, from his 23. They will contest every lineout and make every strike move count.

Their three non-All Blacks are all in prime form and George Bridge will be keen to add to his tally of 14 tries, one short of the record.

The Hurricanes will be desperate to win their share of ball to give Ngani Laumape a clear path through the midfield. Maybe Toby Smith’s 100th Super Rugby outing will act as inspiration.

Is this the chance for TJ Perenara to transfer his recent good form into the pressure cooker that is a semifinal? If he does just that, Ben Lam will be in with a shout to break the Super Rugby tryscoring record, held jointly by himself, Laumape, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Rico Gear and Joe Roff.

It will be tight and typically intense.

Lions v Waratahs: Waratahs by five

Bernard Foley. 2017 Melbourne Rebels v NSW Waratahs. Super Rugby round 5 match. AAMI Park, Melbourne on Saturday 24 March 2017. Photo Clay Cross / photosport.nz
Bernard Foley Source: Photosport

The Waratahs are being written off, which is strange in the extreme.

Yes, they will enter this clash in Jo'burg as underdogs, having copped a 29-0 blanking in Sydney by the Lions earlier in the season, but the manner in which they made a rousing comeback to beat the Highlanders in the quarters will give them a massive fillip.

We know that if Foley, Beale and Folau can cut some capers then the heat will go on weak defenders such as Elton Jantjies and Andries Coetzee. But the Lions have no issues scoring tries.

They are not the force of 2016 or 2017, but Malcolm Marx is in brutal form. Naturally, the acid is on the Waratahs pack to win their set-piece possession, win the collisions and roar back into their first final since 2014.

Of more import is that the Australian conference winners have risen from a lowly 16th in 2017. What a story that would be for coach Daryl Gibson if they reached the decider. They are very capable of engineering and upset, so do not be shocked if it transpires.

Crusaders Scott Barrett offloads the ball during the round three of a Super Rugby match between the Hurricanes & Crusaders at Westpac Stadium, Wellington. 10th March 2018. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz
Crusaders Scott Barrett offloads the ball during the round three of a Super Rugby match between the Hurricanes & Crusaders at Westpac Stadium. Source: Photosport
Topics
Rugby
Crusaders
Hurricanes
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:17
“You guys had nine years in power; you refused to look at this issue,” said reporter Benedict Collins after National pulled support from the Government’s bill and created their own.

National's medicinal cannabis decisions 'hard to see as more than a stunt' – 1 NEWS political team

Professor explains where in NZ to watch the selenelion - a rare eclipse - tomorrow

'He's copping a lot of wrath' - Q+A's Corin Dann interviews Sean Spicer

'I really want to hurt him' – Joseph Parker desperate for redemption, massive KO

Most read: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

'How many All Blacks in the Hurricanes' pack?' Expect Crusaders walkover in Christchurch, says 1 NEWS Sport's Stephen Stuart

Breakfast
Topics
Rugby
Crusaders
Hurricanes

When the Crusaders host the Hurricanes in this weekend's Super Rugby semi-final in Christchurch, expect the defending champions' might up front to prove too much for the Wellingtonians to handle, according to 1 NEWS Sport's Stephen Stuart.

Appearing on TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning, Stuart confidently exclaimed that the Crusaders' nearly-entire All Blacks forward pack gives the defending champions the edge in the clash.

"Look at the Crusaders' pack, seven All Blacks and Jordan Taufua - who would have been an All Black but got injured," he said.

"How many All Blacks in the Hurricanes' pack? Jeff Toomaga-Allen.

"The Hurricanes can say all they like about their backline - the Crusaders are pretty good in the backs as well, just quietly.

However, the Hurricanes' reputation as the Crusdaers' bogey team could play a factor in deciding the winner tomorrow night.

"The stats are compelling."

"But, if any team can beat them (the Crusaders), it'll be the Hurricanes.

"Why isn't it the final?"

The two top Kiwi sides meet in this weekend's Super Rugby semi-final. Source: Breakfast
Topics
Rugby
Crusaders
Hurricanes