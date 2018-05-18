 

Hurricanes coach says Kiwi fans over-estimated strength of NZ Super Rugby conference

The Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd believes locals may have over-estimated New Zealand's domination of the Super Rugby competition.

Ardie Savea (C is tackled by Reds Izack Rodda (L) and Kane Douglas (R during the Hurricanes vs Reds Super Rugby match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday the 18th of May 2018.

Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes against the Reds

Source: Photosport

Boyd's side fell to the Crusaders in the top of the table clash in Christchurch last night.

In recent weeks the other New Zealand teams have dropped down the table while the Crusaders and Hurricanes have struggled to put away some of the Australian and South African teams.

Boyd says while New Zealand teams are still well placed, come play-off time the table may look a bit different to what it does now.

"We can expect some good runs from some of the other teams late, simply because if you look at the draw pretty much most of the games left are local derbies so there's going to be dog eat dog going on here I'd say."

The Crusaders top the standings with 50 points, while the South African and Australian Conference leaders, the Lions and Waratahs are second and third with 36 and 31 points.

The Hurricanes have 45, while the next seven teams, the Chiefs, Highlanders, Jaguars, Sharks Rebels, Bulls and Stormers are split by just eight points.

The top team in each of the three conferences qualify for the quarterfinals, as do the next five teams with the best records across the three conferences, known as wildcards.

The conference winners and best wildcard team will host the quarterfinals.

