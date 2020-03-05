Hurricanes coach says Blues will be 'massive threat' ahead Saturday derby

Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland says his team is "under no illusions around the challenge ahead of us," as they prepare to face the Blues in a Super Rugby clash in Wellington on Saturday.

The Blues have been on a good run of form lately, winning three of five games this season and currently sit on top of the New Zealand Conference.

Holland cites the Blues consistency and physicality as the component to their game which poses the biggest threat.

“They’ve always had the ability to rip a team to pieces and be physical, but it seems to be a bit more consistent now so it’s going to be a good game and a massive challenge for us.”

The Blues also managed to topple the previously unbeaten Stormers, a team which handed the Hurricanes a 27-nil hiding in their season opener in February.

"Obviously the Blues are a massive threat, playing really good footy at the moment and put a team to the sword that we struggled against last week"

Saturday's fixture will also be Vince Aso's 50th appearance for the Hurricanes. Holland, holding the 24-year-old centre in high esteem, believes he can become a Hurricanes centurion in the years to come despite a succession of injuries which has held him back from achieving the milestone sooner.

"He's had a few niggles along the way, hasn’t he? But it’s a pretty awesome honour to get 50 games for the 'Canes and I know he’s pretty excited about this weekend and there’s a lot of potential for him to get another 50."

Aso who was born and raised in Auckland, sees the irony in achieving the honour against the Auckland based franchise.

"It is pretty special, I thought growing up in Auckland I’d be playing for the Blues hopefully one day, but I guess everybody's got a different pathway"