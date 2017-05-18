 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Hurricanes coach says Barrett re-shuffle to 'give Jordie a few less minutes'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Chris Boyd has shifted Beauden Barrett to fullback ahead of his side's match with Cheetahs.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Daniel Baldwin died in Wellington Hospital.

Wellington 19-year-old rugby player with a dream of becoming a police dog handler dies after suffering serious injury during match


00:20
2
The former NRL star's wife, Sharnie, died in March after losing her battle with brain cancer.

Watch: NRL star Brett Kimmorely in tears on live TV as he opens up about losing wife, 38, to brain cancer

00:35
3
Vicki called David Letele’s health work with South Aucklanders his “ministry”. So he fittingly honoured her last night.

Watch: '36 seconds! Work it out … let's go' - Vicki Letele's funeral in fits of laughter as bro Dave gets everyone doing 'froggies'

00:43
4
Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.

'Maybe that was Ben Ainslie showing he's not up to it' - former America's Cup skipper blasts Brit over crash with Team NZ

5
Hurricanes Flyhalf Beauden Barrett in action during the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes v Waratahs, Westpac Stadium, Friday 07th April 2017. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.photosport.nz

Hurricanes star Beauden Barrett replaces younger brother Jordie at fullback for Cheetahs match-up

00:50
English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

Bill English confident TPP trade deal will be given fresh life after meeting Japan’s PM

English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

02:50
If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

Sorry folks, there's a blast of 'polar air' that's about to hit

If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

00:43
Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.

'Maybe that was Ben Ainslie out there showing he's not up to it' - ex-America's Cup skipper takes a swipe at Brit over Team NZ being crashed into

Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.

01:08
Consumer NZ boss Sue Chetwin paints a bleak picture of how ticket scalpers are exploiting Ed Sheeran fans.

'Help, what do I do?' - Ed Sheeran fan pays $2500 for just FIVE standing tickets for NZ tour as scalpers profit big time

Consumer NZ boss Sue Chetwin paints a bleak picture of how ticket scalpers are exploiting Ed Sheeran fans.

01:48
The crown says Marcus Tucker was killed after a case of mistaken identity.

Man found bound and burnt near Christchurch lake was victim of mistaken identity, court hears

The body of Marcus Tucker was found on Anzac Day last year.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ