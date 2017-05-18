Hurricanes coach says Barrett re-shuffle designed to 'give Jordie a few less minutes'

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has spoken about his team selection for his side's Super Rugby match against the Cheetahs, which will see star first-five Beauden Barrett switch to fullback in place of brother Jordie.

Otere Black will deputise for the older Barrett brother, slotting into the number 10 jersey in his absence.

With 20-year old Jordie Barrett having cemented himself as a vital cog in the Hurricanes' backline in his first full season of Super Rugby, Boyd spoke about the need to avoid burnout in his young star.

"Some of those changes are just around minutes and volume," Boyd told 1 NEWS.

"The change to give Otere a run at 10 was two-fold; to give him a give him some minutes and keep him ticking over, and to give Jordie a few less minutes.