Hurricanes coach praises 'world class' Barrett, Perenara after duo's 100th Super Rugby game together

After eight seasons in the No.9 and No.10 jerseys, TJ Perenara and Beauden Barrett brought up the rare milestone of playing 100 Super Rugby matches together in Hurricanes' quarter-final win last night.

Barrett and Perenara starred in last night's 38-35 win against the Bulls and in doing so played their 100th match together as a halfback / first-five combo.

Coach John Plumtree was coy about the duo's achievement and performance.

"Yeah, they were good," he said,

"They're always pretty consistent, those boys, and that's why they're world class - they don't have too many bad games."

However Plumtree opened up a little bit more and possibly addressed rumours his star playmaker could be headed to the Blues next season with a casual line at the end of his answer.

"It's a credit to both of them, what they've done for our jersey and our club.

"We love them to bits and hopefully they'll be around for another 100."

Last night's 38-35 win was the 100th time Perenara and Barrett donned the No.9 and No.10 jerseys, respectively. Source: 1 NEWS
