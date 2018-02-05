Hurricanes coach John Plumtree to be All Blacks' assistant coach under Ian Foster

The Hurricanes could be in the market for a new head coach going into the 2020 Super Rugby season, with current boss John Plumtree aligning himself with Ian Foster in the race to take charge of the the All Blacks', 1 NEWS understands.

Hurricanes coach John Plumtree. Source: Photosport

With the search for the next All Blacks coach seemingly down to Steve Hansen's assistant Foster, and Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, any candidates applying for the job have been told by New Zealand Rugby to present themselves as an entire coaching unit.

It is understood that Plumtree has aligned himself with Foster's coaching team, and would conceivably take on the role of assistant - should Foster get the nod to step into the head coaching role.

Plumtree boasts an impressive CV from his coaching career, having helped the Hurricanes to their maiden Super Rugby title back in 2016 as assistant to Chris Boyd.

He then took over in the role of head coach last season, in which the Hurricanes finished second in the New Zealand conference, eliminated at the semi-final stage by eventual winners, the Crusaders,

1 NEWS also understands that current defence coach Scott McLeod will remain in the All Blacks' setup regardless of who takes over as head coach. That adds some intrigue to Plumtree's involvement, given defence has been his focus with the Hurricanes.