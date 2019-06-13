TODAY |

Hurricanes coach desperate to retain Beauden Barrett - 'We love him'

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Blues
Hurricanes

Hurricanes coach John Plumtree is desperate for the Wellington side to retain All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett.

With Barrett yet to put pen to paper to a new deal, there has been speculation he may move north to the struggling Blues franchise.

Having lifted the Super Rugby title in 2016 and capped 123 times by the Hurricanes, his loss would be massive for the capital, and Plumtree said they were keen to retain the 28-year-old first-five.

"Beaudy is massive for us. He's a big part of this club and has been a big part of the club for a long time," he said.

"He's out of contract, we've got other players out of contract as well and they attract attention.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

"We go through to process along with New Zealand (Rugby). Beaudy knows just how much we love him. He's a Hurricane, he's been a Hurricane for a long time. He's still got lots of rugby left in him and we want him to carry on in our jersey."

Plumtree expected there was plenty of competition from overseas for the two-times World Player of the Year as well.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald was also asked about the situation, but he would not comment either, saying there was always speculation when a player was off contract. 

Adding spice to the situation, the Hurricanes host the Blues in their final regular season match in Wellington on Saturday. 

The Hurricanes are guaranteed a home quarter-final, while the Blues, once again, have missed the knock-out stage. 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Rumours are swirling the off-contract star will move north to the Blues. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    Rugby
    All Blacks
    Blues
    Hurricanes
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Steven Adams (12) of the Oklahoma City Thunder watches a replay after being called for fouling Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
    Steven Adams named in Tall Blacks' 25-man squad for World Cup - 'Ultimately, the decision comes down to him'
    2
    The Mate Ma'a Tonga and former Warriors five-eighth will join Leeds Rhinos next year.
    Mate Ma'a Tonga name strong forward pack for Kiwis Test, but scrambling in the halves
    3
    The former Wallaby couldn’t resist a sly jab as it was announced Tonga will play Fiji at Eden Park in August.
    ‘Half their team are islanders’ - Tonga coach takes cheeky swipe at NZ Rugby over Pacific players in All Blacks
    4
    The Kiwi side couldn't claw back their rivals, losing 25-17 in their final pool game.
    NZ dumped out of Under-20 Rugby World Cup despite rivals having three players sin-binned
    5
    Samoa's Danny Tusitala celebrates his try with teammates
    Fiji, Tonga and Samoa to play RWC warm-up matches at Eden Park
    MORE FROM
    Rugby
    MORE
    00:42
    Coach Toutai Kefu said his players draw strength from family and emotion, so are looking forward to a warm welcome when they play at Eden Park.

    Tongan rugby team hoping to draw on passionate Auckland support ahead of World Cup
    01:10
    Sir Michael says Retallick is one of the greatest players he has ever seen.

    Sir Michael Jones hails Brodie Retallick, puts him in same category as Sir Colin Meads
    02:03
    Folau will argue under section 772 of the Fair Work Act he was wrongfully dismissed over his social media post.

    NSW coach refuses to blame Israel Folau for poor end to season
    00:17
    The former Wallaby couldn’t resist a sly jab as it was announced Tonga will play Fiji at Eden Park in August.

    ‘Half their team are islanders’ - Tonga coach takes cheeky swipe at NZ Rugby over Pacific players in All Blacks