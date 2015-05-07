 

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd targeted by Welsh Top14 club - report

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd is being targeted by Welsh club Ospreys, according to a report in Wales Online.

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd

Source: Getty

With Ospreys having just sacked coach Steve Tandey following a miserable start to their Pro14 campaign, Boyd has emerged as a contender to take over in charge of the Swansea-based club.

With the Wales Rugby Union already a fan of Boyd, seeing the Hurricanes coach linked with taking over from Warren Gatland after the 2019 World Cup, its understood that the Kiwi could take over at Ospreys to familiarise himself with Welsh rugby.

"He's clearly highly-rated by the WRU who are understood to be keen for the Blues to consider him for the role at the Arms Par," wrote Wales Online.

"Now the Ospreys are also looking for a head man, might the Union suggest they run the rule over the 59-year-old from Wellington?"

Former All Blacks flanker Filo Tiatia is also considered a likely candidate to take over the vacant position.

