Hurricanes co-captain Dane Coles ruled out of Crusaders clash

Source:  1 NEWS

Hurricanes co-captain Dane Coles has been ruled out of the clash against the Crusaders with a minor back complaint.

Dane Coles Source: Photosport

Asafo Aumua will start at hooker as the in-form Hurricanes, who come into the game on a three-game winning streak, aim to end the Crusaders’ 36-game home winning streak.

The Canes were the last team to beat the Crusaders in Christchurch when the won 35-10 in July 2016.

Coach Jason Holland also made a change in the backline with Wes Goosen starting over Kobus Van Wyk.

Ben Lam will play his 50th and final game for the Hurricanes after signing with Bordeaux for next season.

Hurricanes: 1. Fraser Armstrong, 2. Asafo Aumua, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. James Blackwell. 5. Scott Scrafton, 6.  Reed Prinsep, 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 8. Ardie Savea, 9. TJ Perenara [C], 10. Jackson Garden-Bachop, 11. Ben Lam, 12. Ngani Laumape, 13. Peter Umaga-Jensen, 14. Wes Goosen, 15. Jordie Barrett    

Rreplacements: 16. Ricky Riccitelli, 17. Tevita Mafileo, 18. Alex Fidow, 19. Isaia Walker-Leawere, 20. Vaea Fifita, 21.  Jamie Booth, 22. Vince Aso, 23. Chase Tiatia       


