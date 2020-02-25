Hurricanes bring All Blacks duo of Savea, Fifita into starting XV to face Crusaders

All Blacks duo Ardie Savea and Vaea Fifita return to the starting side for the Hurricanes, as they face the Crusaders in Super Rugby Aotearoa on Sunday.

Source: 1 NEWS

Savea, 26, starts a match at any level for the first time since last year's Rugby World Cup semi-final defeat to England, having last week returned off the bench.

He starts at number eight in place of Gareth Evans who drops to the bench. Savea will be partnered by Reed Prinsep and Du'Plessis Kirifi in the starting loose forward trio.

Elsewhere, Vaea Fifita starts at lock, replacing Scott Scrafton in the starting side. Fifita will be playing out of his preferred position of loose forward but will have a chance to show his versatility in the second row.

Jordie Barrett won't feature, the fullback unable to recover from a shoulder injury suffered in preparation to play the Blues last week.

For the second week in a row, there is no reserve first-five-eighth on the bench, meaning halfback and co-captain TJ Perenara will deputise.

The Hurricanes host the Crusaders at Wellington's Sky Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Hurricanes: 15. Chase Tiatia, 14. Wes Goosen, 13. Vince Aso, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Ben Lam, 10. Jackson Garden Bachop, 9. TJ Perenara (cc), 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6. Reed Prinsep, 5. Vaea Fifita, 4. James Blackwell, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Dane Coles (cc), 1. Fraser Armstrong.