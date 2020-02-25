TODAY |

Hurricanes bring All Blacks duo of Savea, Fifita into starting XV to face Crusaders

Source:  1 NEWS

All Blacks duo Ardie Savea and Vaea Fifita return to the starting side for the Hurricanes, as they face the Crusaders in Super Rugby Aotearoa on Sunday.

Source: 1 NEWS

Savea, 26, starts a match at any level for the first time since last year's Rugby World Cup semi-final defeat to England, having last week returned off the bench.

He starts at number eight in place of Gareth Evans who drops to the bench. Savea will be partnered by Reed Prinsep and Du'Plessis Kirifi in the starting loose forward trio.

Elsewhere, Vaea Fifita starts at lock, replacing Scott Scrafton in the starting side. Fifita will be playing out of his preferred position of loose forward but will have a chance to show his versatility in the second row.

Jordie Barrett won't feature, the fullback unable to recover from a shoulder injury suffered in preparation to play the Blues last week.

For the second week in a row, there is no reserve first-five-eighth on the bench, meaning halfback and co-captain TJ Perenara will deputise.

The Hurricanes host the Crusaders at Wellington's Sky Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Hurricanes: 15. Chase Tiatia, 14. Wes Goosen, 13. Vince Aso, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Ben Lam, 10. Jackson Garden Bachop, 9. TJ Perenara (cc), 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6. Reed Prinsep, 5. Vaea Fifita, 4. James Blackwell, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Dane Coles (cc), 1. Fraser Armstrong.

Reserves: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. Ben May, 18. Alex Fidown, 19. Scott Scrafton. 20. Gareth Evans, 21. Jamie Booth, 22. Billy Proctor, 23. Kobus van Wyk.

Rugby
Hurricanes
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hurricanes bring All Blacks duo of Savea, Fifita into starting XV to face Crusaders
2
'Fly high my queen' - Tongan league star Konrad Hurrell flooded with support after mother dies
3
Warriors target signing of Dragons' rape-accused forward Jack de Belin - report
4
Broncos' Tongan enforcer Pangai Jr in hot water over high shot
5
Sevu Reece's brilliant analysis of young Blues winger Caleb Clarke - 'He's a bloody big boy!'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Hurricanes to be without Jordie Barrett against Crusaders - report
00:50

Black Ferns Sevens stars set to appear in NZ club scene after Olympics, World Series postponements
02:54

Looking back at Jonah Lomu's game-changing RWC semi-final performance
01:48

Exclusive: Dave Rennie talks potential Bledisloe Test dates in 2020 and his vision for a Wallabies revival