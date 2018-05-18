Hurricanes bracket Ardie Savea on the bench as unchanged team named for semi-final with Crusaders

The Crusaders have made one change to their squad for this weekend's semi-final clash with the Hurricanes, adding a returning All Black front rower at the expense of a retired one.

Head coach Scott Robertson has stuck with the team that clinically ended the Sharks' season last week in the quarter-finals besides the welcomed return of Joe Moody, who slots into the starting front row for fellow All Black Tim Perry.

As a result, Perry shifts to the bench and retired All Black Wyatt Crockett falls out of the 23 man squad.

There were concerns a change in the backline may have been needed after Seta Tamanivalu suffered a head knock in Saturday's 40-10 win but the winger has been given the all-clear to retain the No.14 jersey.

That means the Crusaders will once again start 12 All Blacks with an additional two coming off the bench with Wallabies loose forward Pete Samu also named in the reserves.

Veteran All Black Israel Dagg once again misses the 23-man squad as well.

The entire starting forward pack has experience with the black jersey with Jordan Taufua the only one yet to earn an All Blacks cap despite being named in this year's squad.

All Blacks captain Kieran Read said the Canterbury pack's job this week was to slow down the Hurricanes' backline.

"We've got a pretty strong outfit but it doesn't mean anything once we run out there," he said.

"We've got to be prepared for their best performance which in the backline is devastating so the more pressure we can put on their forward and give them as little quality as we can is going to help us."

The Crusaders and Hurricanes face off at AMI Stadium in Christchurch at 7:30pm on Saturday.

Crusaders: 1. Joe Moody, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Owen Franks, 4. Scott Barrett, 5. Sam Whitelock (C), 6. Jordan Taufua, 7. Matt Todd (VC), 8. Kieran Read, 9. Bryn Hall, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 11. George Bridge, 12. Ryan Crotty (VC), 13. Jack Goodhue, 14. Seta Tamanivalu, 15. David Havili