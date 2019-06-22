TODAY |

Hurricanes book Super Rugby semi-final spot, claim high scoring thriller against Bulls

The Hurricanes have booked their spot in the Super Rugby semi-finals, taking a 35-28 victory against the Bulls in Wellington.

After the Hurricanes took the lead through an early penalty to Beauden Barrett, the Bulls grabbed the first try of the match, Warrick Gelant making the most of a mistake in midfield from Peter Umaga-Jensen.

Bulls captain Handre Pollard added the extras to give the visitors a 7-3 lead. The Hurricanes would take just four minutes to hit back though, halfback TJ Perenara linking with Umaga-Jensen and Wes Goosen to score his 53rd career try to put the hosts ahead 8-7.

That would be the end of Goosen's night though, injuring his hamstring and having to be replaced by Salesi Rayasi.

Ben Lam added to the Hurricanes' lead not long after, scoring thanks to a short ball from Barrett to go over on the right in place of Goosen. The conversion giving the Hurricanes a 17-7 advantage.

Rayasi would have a similar impact out wide, showing too much pace for the Bulls' defence and scoring the Hurricanes' third of the first half.

The All Blacks halfback grabbed his 53rd career try at Westpac Stadium.

The Bulls would pull a try back before the break though, winger Cornal Hendricks holding off two defenders to score in the corner - halftime coming with the Hurricanes ahead 24-14.

Rayasi got the ball rolling after the break, finishing off a well-worked team move, ending with Perenara putting the winger away with a flat ball on the left hand side, the youngster with his second of the evening.

The Bulls would be given a lifeline though, when Rayasi was judged to have deliberately knocked on, preventing a try scoring opportunity. The winger was shown a yellow card and a penalty try awarded, seeing the Bulls back in the contest at 29-21, and with a man advantage.

A penalty for offside was converted by Jordie Barrett, before the Bulls made the most of their superior numbers, Hendricks grabbing his second of the match in style, going over on the right wing. By the time Rayasi returned to the field, the Hurricanes' lead had been cut back to just four points at 32-28.

Another penalty, this time to Beauden Barrett saw the Hurricanes push their lead out to seven points with 15 minutes left to play.

The Hurricanes will next week travel to Christchurch, taking on the defending champion Crusaders in a blockbuster semi-final.

