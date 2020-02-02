Hurricanes blown away by Stormers in Super Rugby thrashing

The Stormers' Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks featured prominently in a 27-0 shutout of the Hurricanes in Cape Town.

Scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies scored one try and set up another, and prop Steven Kitshoff and flyhalf Damian Willemse also went over to trounce the Wellington-based Hurricanes.

The Stormers missed the playoffs completely last season but promised a much-improved challenge in 2020 when they overwhelmed the Hurricanes, who won the title in 2016 and have been semifinalists the last three years.

Jantjies had already made two dangerous snipes from the base of the ruck in the early skirmishes when he put a cross-kick into the right corner for wing Sergeal Petersen to score in the eighth minute — with just inches to spare against the right edge of the try area.

Kitshoff drove over and Jantjies scored his try by pouncing on a loose Hurricanes pass — one of many errors from the visitors — to scamper nearly half the length of the field for a breakaway.

The Stormers led 19-0 after 27 minutes but didn't get their fourth try until the final minutes despite the Hurricanes losing center Billy Proctor and replacement forward Vaea Fifita to yellow cards in the second half.

Willemse put the seal on it by intercepting a pass meant for powerful Hurricanes center Ngani Laumape close to the Stormers' line and running 90 meters the other way to score in the right corner with three minutes to go.

The Stormers started seven members of South Africa's World Cup-winning squad. Jamie Roberts, the veteran Wales and British and Irish Lions center, also made his debut after joining from Bath for Super Rugby.