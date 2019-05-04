TODAY |

Hurricanes beat Blues 29-24 in Super Rugby

Associated Press
The Wellington-based Hurricanes gained huge impact from their bench, rallying from 24-7 down at halftime to beat the Auckland-based Blues 29-24 in Super Rugby today.

Having qualified for the playoffs and already being assured of fourth place and a home quarterfinal regardless of the outcome of Friday's match, the Hurricanes started an inexperienced combination.

The lineup was third string, and some of the starting backline had played fewer minutes in Super Rugby than the numbers on their backs.

The Blues took advantage and scored three first half tries through center Taniela Tele'a, winger Caleb Clarke and fullback Melani Nanai.
But when the Hurricanes rolled out the heavy artillery in the second half, especially scrumhalf T.J. Perenara, back-rower Ardie Savea and hooker Asafo Aumua, the tide of the match changed and the Blues couldn't score again.

Passive and defensive in the first half, the Hurricanes went on attack, camping in the Blues' half and scoring tries through flyhalf Fletcher Smith, lock Isaia Walker-Leawere and winger Peter Umaga-Jensen.

Flyhalf Jackson Garden-Bachop kicked a late penalty to clinch the Hurricanes' 12th win of the regular season.

"It was a bit of a tale of two halves, that's for sure," Hurricanes captain Dane Coles said. "I'm just proud of the young lads. We threw some of the guys in the deep end and it wasn't pretty in the first half. But the way they responded with a bit of a rev-up at halftime ... it was a good way to finish the round-robin."

All Blacks center Sonny Bill Williams return to action for the Blues after an almost 10-week absence with a knee injury. In front of the New Zealand selectors he produced a quiet performance.

Hurricanes Ardie Savea celebrates his try during the Hurricanes vs Chiefs Super Rugby match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday the 27th of April 2019. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz
Hurricanes star Ardie Savea celebrates his try during a Super Rugby match against the Chiefs.
