Hurricanes backing themselves to cause an upset in Christchurch against Crusaders

All Black lock Luke Romano and his wife Hannah have opened up about their son Felix for the first time after losing him in a stillbirth in 2016.
The pair have decided to share their story to break the silence around the issue.
"I was 37 weeks pregnant," Hannah said.
"It was just a regular appointment with the obstetrician and there was no heartbeat."
Luke was in Chicago with the All Blacks preparing to play Ireland and immediately departed for New Zealand when he found out – team management only saying at the time it was a family bereavement.
But even though he'd left the squad, that didn’t mean they weren't there to support them – captain Kieran Read called Luke to ask if they could wear black armbands that weekend.
The team wore them in the game but no one outside the squad knew the reason for them until now.
The couple were also supported by All Blacks mental skills coach Gilbert Enoka.
"A lot of the stuff that he had to help me and Hannah was stuff that we did on the rugby field as well."
Luke found support from his Crusaders teammates as well.
"All I could do was be there," former All Black Wyatt Crockett said.
"You are better off to just say something and let them know you are thinking about them than saying nothing."
In New Zealand, one out of 10 Kiwi women will experience a miscarriage in the first 20 weeks of pregnancy while after 21 weeks, one in every 200 pregnancies ends in stillbirth.
Luke said it’s time those numbers were heard.
"You realise how often it does happen but it never gets talked about.
"Sometimes all the grieving party wants to do is talk about it but [people] are too scared to approach it."
The couple have since welcomed their second son Cooper into the world and while stillbirth can be a difficult subject, Hannah believes silence isn’t the answer.
"Some friends didn’t say a word.
"Because a child is unborn and you didn’t know them it's harder to say, 'I'm sorry', but for us saying nothing is the worst."
The couple hope that sharing their story helps others realise things can go back to the way they were.
"The more you talk about it, the easier it is for us to heal as well.
"It's ok to talk about Cooper and about Felix. We have two sons.
"He is our son, he's just not here."
The Wallabies will face an Australian Super Rugby invitational side in a trial game next Friday as they think outside the square to snap New Zealand's Bledisloe Cup superiority.
And Michael Cheika is also thinking outside the box in terms of selections for the August 18 series opener, with fullback Israel Folau in contention to fill the void at outside centre.
The Wallabies will play a side featuring the best of the rest not involved in club or Super Rugby finals at Sydney's Leichhardt Oval.
It is hoped the trial will put them on the front foot for game one after the All Blacks shot out of the gates in the corresponding contest last year.
Australia's 16-year Bledisloe Cup drought was extended thanks to last year's 2-1 series loss built on the All Blacks' record 40-point first half haul in Sydney's opening game.
Cheika isn't sure if their lack of game time before that match contributed to their downfall, but is happy to shake it up after thinking about initiating a trial game last year.
"We need the footy," he said today.
"It's not just about the contact, because you can get all that in training.
"But just the little things. The pressure in front of a crowd, the referee telling you what to do, the dressing room build-up, all those things. The mental side of footy."
No NSW Waratahs will feature in the clash given their impending Super Rugby semi-final with South Africa's Lions this Saturday.
That, combined with injuries to outside centres Tevita Kuridrani and Samu Kerevi, means Cheika will also get a chance to assess his options.
The coach said both Reece Hodge and Curtis Rona would be looked at in the No.13 role for the Bledisloe Cup match, while also throwing fullback Folau into the mix.
Waratahs pair Rona and Folau are not available for the trial game Cheika confirmed they would come into calculations to play No.13 in the first Test.
"We need to create a bit of depth there," Cheika said.
"He's (Folau) played there before ... it's no secret I prefer him at 15 (fullback), but he's played there."
Australian women's sevens coach John Manenti will mentor the invitational squad that will not feature either of exiled Reds Karmichael Hunt or Quade Cooper given their club Souths are still alive in the Brisbane club competition.
The clash will be free to the public, who are encouraged to donate a gold coin in support of grassroots rugby.
Both squads will be named next week.