Hurricanes axe first-five Smith after loss to Stormers

The Hurricanes have dropped first-five Fletcher Smith for their Super Rugby encounter with the Jaguares in Buenos Aires, following their humiliating opening defeat to the Stormers.

Jackson Garden-Bachop Source: Photosport

After Smith was given the nod in the number 10 jersey for the Hurricanes' season opener in Cape Town last weekend, the 27-0 defeat to the South African powerhouse has seen coach Jason Holland make the change for his side's second match.

Jackson Garden-Bachop will start this weekend's match at first-five, as the Hurricanes continue to search for the right combination after Beauden Barrett's move to the Blues.

Elsewhere, the only other change to the starting side comes at hooker, with Asafo Aumua replacing Ricky Riccitelli in the front row.

Both Smith and Riccitelli are dropped to the bench for the match.

The Hurricanes face the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Sunday morning NZT.

Hurricanes: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Wes Goosen, 13. Billy Proctor, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Ben Lam, 10. Jackson Garden-Bachop, 9. TJ Perenara (c), 8. Gareth Evans, 7. Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6. Reed Prisep, 5. Scott Scrafton, 4. James Blackwell, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Asafo Aumua, 1. Fraser Armstrong.