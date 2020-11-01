Humble Richie Mo’unga knows his performance in win over Wallabies was different

Richie Mo’unga is about as humble as they come but even he knows his starring role in the big win over the Wallabies last night was different.

Two pieces of individual brilliance from Mo'unga lit up the All Blacks’ 43-5 win in Sydney.

“You're chuffed aye, you're happy - you're proud of a performance like that and when you get to do things like that it's pretty special but you can't take away what the whole group's done,” Mo’unga said.

His two tries catching the eye of teammates who are used to special things being done in the black No.10 jersey.

“For a big part of it I was on the sideline watching it and some of the stuff Rich did last night it was pretty special,” TJ Perenara said.

The first five single-handedly contributing 23 of the all blacks’ points, but it was the way he controlled every aspect of the game that really impressed.

“He backed himself a couple of intuitive moments and they came off but he also put his foot to the ball when he needed to and he had that kicking control which is I guess has been a work on for him,” coach Ian Foster said.

It's the first time any of these players have claimed the Bledisloe Cup on Australian soil.