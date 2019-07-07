Humble Matt Todd plays down Crusaders exit: 'Get around everyone and celebrate them'

Crusaders and All Blacks flanker Matt Todd confirmed his New Zealand departure in the most understated fashion, having last night lifted the Super Rugby trophy for a third straight time.

Leaving for Japan at the end of the current season, last night's 19-3 Super Rugby final win over the Jaguares was Todd's last time playing in a Crusaders jersey.

He joins a host of his star teammates in departing the three-time defending champion side.

Speaking to media after the win, Todd spoke about his future, as well as that of his teammates.

"I'll announce soon...but it's probably is my last game," he said.

"But I guess like Reado [Kieran Read], you're just enjoying it. Enjoyed the week, enjoyed the season, enjoy the next few days.

"There's a number of guys leaving. We'll get around everyone and celebrate them accordingly I guess."