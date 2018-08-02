Humble Lions captain heaps praise on Read, Crusaders and Christchurch – 'Rugby is running through their veins'

Lions captain Warren Whiteley wasn't short on compliments just two days out from this weekend's Super Rugby final but oddly enough, he wasn't directing it at his own team.

Whiteley told reporters today he was excited for this weekend's contest while heaping praise on opposite Kieran Read, the Crusaders and host city Christchurch.

"What an opportunity for us," he said.

"In New Zealand, in Christchurch - a place that's got rugby running through their veins [and] people that absolutely live for this game - playing against a side that is the best in the world.

"What more do you want?"

Warren Whiteley scores for the Lions.

Whiteley, who became the 58th Springboks captain last year, said he was also eager to square off against All Blacks skipper Kieran Read this Saturday as well.

"He's the world's best No.8," he said.

"He's consistent, a great leader and I think an all-round phenomenal player.

"He's one of the guys I've looked up to in my career."