Humble Lions captain heaps praise on Read, Crusaders and Christchurch – 'Rugby is running through their veins'

Lions captain Warren Whiteley wasn't short on compliments just two days out from this weekend's Super Rugby final but oddly enough, he wasn't directing it at his own team.

Whiteley told reporters today he was excited for this weekend's contest while heaping praise on opposite Kieran Read, the Crusaders and host city Christchurch.

"What an opportunity for us," he said.

"In New Zealand, in Christchurch - a place that's got rugby running through their veins [and] people that absolutely live for this game - playing against a side that is the best in the world.

"What more do you want?"

Warren Whiteley scores for the Lions.

Whiteley, who became the 58th Springboks captain last year, said he was also eager to square off against All Blacks skipper Kieran Read this Saturday as well.

"He's the world's best No.8," he said.

"He's consistent, a great leader and I think an all-round phenomenal player.

"He's one of the guys I've looked up to in my career."

Whiteley and the Lions face the Crusaders at AMI Stadium on Saturday at 7:30pm.

Warren Whiteley was full of respect for the opposition and their fan base.
Sonny Bill Williams studying for a degree in applied management

1 NEWS
Sonny Bill Williams is one of ten players from the Blues studying for a degree with the Otago Polytechnic – with the cross-code superstar working towards a Bachelor in Applied Management.

Williams, who has referred to his study in recent times on social media, was enrolled through Capable New Zealand, a school within Otago Polytechnic.

He, along with his Blues teammates, will complete the qualification remotely while occasionally utilising the polytechnic’s campus in the Auckland CBD.

Glenys Ker, Programme Leader of Capable NZ’s undergraduate programmes, said the players were “beautiful writers” who were able to give an insight into their personalities and achievements.

“It’s the first time Capable NZ has had a group from a sports club undertake this study with the benefit that they can work as a group, learning and sharing together,” Ker said.

“They have 10 months to complete their studies and, hopefully, they will graduate in April 2019.

Sonny Bill Williams has referred to his university life on social media in recent times.
1 NEWS
Hurricanes outside back Nehe Milner-Skudder appears to have left his recent shoulder issues well and truly behind him as he smashed an upper body workout with All Blacks teammates in Christchurch yesterday.

The 27-year-old worked through the All Blacks gym session at the Apollo Projects High Performance Centre, tackling squats and the bench press as he did so.

Milner-Skudder has been denied All Blacks opportunities the past two years due to shoulder injuries but he told 1 NEWS earier this year he's just happy to be playing.

"Any chance I get, it's about enjoying it, doing what I need to do, and helping the team out."

The Hurricanes fullback dove head-first into today's workout in Christchurch.
