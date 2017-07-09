Humble All Blacks newbies Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett feeling 'mixed emotions' after drawn Lions series

All Blacks newbies and Hurricanes team-mates Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett showed immense class by not folding under pressure in their first start wearing the black jumper against the Lions.

Both players played out of their skin in Auckland last night, working together in tandem setting each other up for their first Test try for New Zealand.

The match ended in a 15-15 draw with the young stars left befuddled as to how to feel about their first start.

"Mixed emotions really, obviously a really proud moment to have my first start for the All Blacks," said Barrett.

"A little bit of dull moment ending the series with a draw, but I am very proud."

Former Warrior Laumape admitted he is still coming to terms of being in the All Blacks squad.

"It's a dream come true and I didn't think this day would come," said Laumape.

"For me as a kid I always wanted to wear this black jersey."

The bulldozing midfielder believes he still needs to improve parts of his game.