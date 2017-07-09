 

Humble All Blacks newbies Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett feeling 'mixed emotions' after drawn Lions series

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks newbies and Hurricanes team-mates Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett showed immense class by not folding under pressure in their first start wearing the black jumper against the Lions.

The former Warrior turned All Black (analysed) the final Test match against the Lions at Eden Park in Auckland.
Source: allblacks.com

Both players played out of their skin in Auckland last night, working together in tandem setting each other up for their first Test try for New Zealand.

The match ended in a 15-15 draw with the young stars left befuddled as to how to feel about their first start.

Starting his first Test match, Laumape put the tourists to the sword to score first up.
Source: SKY

"Mixed emotions really, obviously a really proud moment to have my first start for the All Blacks," said Barrett.

"A little bit of dull moment ending the series with a draw, but I am very proud."

Former Warrior Laumape admitted he is still coming to terms of being in the All Blacks squad.

Barrett set up a try and scored one himself in his side's 15-15 draw against the Lions in Auckland.
Source: allblacks.com

"It's a dream come true and I didn't think this day would come," said Laumape.

"For me as a kid I always wanted to wear this black jersey."

The bulldozing midfielder believes he still needs to improve parts of his game.

The 20-year old fullback oozed class to score this effort at Eden Park.
Source: SKY

"This is just the start for me and there is a lot more I need to work on."

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

