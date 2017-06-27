Human wrecking ball Vaea Fifita crashes over for crucial try, sparks wild celebrations from the Hurricanes

Hurricanes flanker Vaea Fifita was at his barnstorming-best, grabbing the crucial try in the 31-all draw with the British and Irish Lions in Wellington.

With Lions lock Iain Henderson in the sin bin for a dangerous tackle on Jordie Barrett, the Hurricanes launched a comeback for the ages to bring the match back to an even kilter from being 31-14 down.

Fifita's effort saw him pick the ball up and charge at the line, showing incredible strength to score.