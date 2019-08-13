TODAY |

Hugs and smiles as rugby great Dan Carter rocks up to All Blacks training session

All Blacks

Dan Carter made a guest appearance at the All Blacks' team training this morning, bringing a few smiles to some surprised faces.

Wearing a large black coat, Carter blended in flawlessly on the sidelines while chatting to Brodie Retallick as the team went about their morning training session in West Auckland ahead of Saturday's Bledisloe Cup decider at Eden Park.

But after Carter popped his head out to catch former Crusaders' teammate Ryan Crotty's attention, his presence quickly became known.

Carter hugged Crotty and fellow Crusaders Jack Goodhue before diving into a conversation.

The trio were quickly joined by assistant coach Ian Foster, who also greeted Carter with a handshake and a smile.

The 37-year-old played 112 Tests from the All Blacks between 2003 and 2015 and will see his life head to the big screen later this month when his documentary, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10, hits the cinemas.

Carter was all smiles bumping into old Crusaders teammates such as Ryan Crotty. Source: 1 NEWS
