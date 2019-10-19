Huge face-fend sees Wallabies' Samu Kerevi shuts down Englands' Manu Tuilagi

Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi at least claimed some personal bragging rights in his side's 40-16 Rugby World Cup semi-final defeat to England, delivering a huge 'don't argue' fend on opposite, Manu Tuilagi.

In the first half of the first quarter-final of the tournament in Oita, and with Australia behind on the scoreboard, Kerevi tried to ignite an attack with a run from a Wallabies lineout.

The bruising Fijian-born centre put in a face-fend to see off Tuilagi's attempted tackle, before being brought down by the England second-five's midfield partner, Henry Slade.

Kerevi wasn't done there though, making another run from the next phase after being tackled, before seeing the ball turned over by England's Owen Farrell.