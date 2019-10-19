TODAY |

Huge face-fend sees Wallabies' Samu Kerevi shuts down Englands' Manu Tuilagi

Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi at least claimed some personal bragging rights in his side's 40-16 Rugby World Cup semi-final defeat to England, delivering a huge 'don't argue' fend on opposite, Manu Tuilagi.

In the first half of the first quarter-final of the tournament in Oita, and with Australia behind on the scoreboard, Kerevi tried to ignite an attack with a run from a Wallabies lineout.

The bruising Fijian-born centre put in a face-fend to see off Tuilagi's attempted tackle, before being brought down by the England second-five's midfield partner, Henry Slade.

Kerevi wasn't done there though, making another run from the next phase after being tackled, before seeing the ball turned over by England's Owen Farrell.

Sadly for the Wallabies though, England would prove too much to handle, advancing to next week's semi-final, where they'll meet the winner of the second knockout match between the All Blacks and Ireland in Tokyo.

Kerevi came out on top of this midfield clash in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Oita. Source: Spark Sport RWC
