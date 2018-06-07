'Hot property' - All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo's younger brothers Meli and Kiniviliame explode onto Taranaki rugby scene

Fijian brothers Meli and Kiniviliame Naholo have set alight the Taranaki club premier competition this year with their audacious strength and speed, the quiet and modest brothers have the NPC in their sights but admit they still need to improve their craft.

Meli and Kiniviliame are looking to follow in the footsteps of their older brother - All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo, in taking the next step into the professional realm.

Meli said he was extremely happy after his younger brother made the move from the Hawke's Bay to New Plymouth this year.

"I'm pretty happy that he is here with me and I get to play alongside with him," said Meli.

"We live together in one flat, it's really hard because it is just me and him.

"We have got to get used to cleaning our own dishes and wash our own clothes."

Meli said his older brother Waisake has been a great role model to him and Kini.

"He's kind of like the example for us, yeah he always looks after us and helps us when we need him.

"When we don't have stuff we ask him to give us some gears."

The 21-year-old winger said Kiniviliame still has a thing or two to learn about cleaning etiquette around the home.

Kini, Waisake and Meli Naholo. Source: Instagram/@wnaholo

"I do all the dishes. He (Kini) doesn't (do chores) - he always plays Fortnite."

Meli says he hopes to take the next step in turning professional.

"I want to try get up there and play professional rugby. That's my goal to play professional rugby."

Kiniviliame said making the move from Hastings was made easier having Meli and Waisake based in Taranaki.

"He (Meli) made it easier for me especially because it is a new level from high school," said Kini.

The 19-year-old said he gets a lot of advice and tips from Meli on the field.

"Yeah he does sometimes, he helps me during the game and during training as well."

Kiniviliame burst onto the New Zealand rugby scene last year after his impressive season for Hastings Boys' High School's 1st XV where he scored 40 tries in 20 games.

Hastings Boys took out the national 1st XV competition last year.

"I was thinking about coming here because Meli and Wise were here, but Hawke's Bay wanted me to stay there as well.

"I just wanted to come over here because of family."

Kiniviliame said he is focused on improving his key roles on the wing.

"I just want to improve my game every week and try and do my best to help the team, try and impress the Taranaki coaches," he said.

"He (Waisake) was the one who told me to come because of the environment and how they work around here.

"He (Waisake) does contact me and tells me what to do, he helps me a lot."

Taranaki Rugby Football Union academy manager David Ormrod said the Naholo brothers have been the in-form wingers at club level.

"They are both training with our Mitre 10 Cup wider group which is really awesome and they deserve to be, they have been the two form wingers in club rugby," said Ormrod.

"He (Kiniviliame) was pretty hot property after scoring seven tries in one game last year. It was really good to get him over, it definitely helped having Meli here with us.

"Being good friends they are a great support network for each other."

Ormrod says the brothers could have a chance at representing Taranaki in the NPC if they keep working hard and perform at club level.

New Zealand's Waisake Naholo attacks during the third Bledisloe Cup rugby Test match between Australia and the All Blacks at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia. Source: Photosport

"So for them it's trying to push for a spot in that side and obviously if Kini is not playing for them (Taranaki NPC team) this year he will be in our under-19 team which is really exciting.

"And Meli will be in our development side, Meli is in his second year in the academy now and Kini is just obviously started.

"So they are still early on in their careers but yeah I definitely think the next step is to put on the amber and black and no one wants to see that more than us."

Kiniviliame is a specialist left winger while Meli's preferred position is the right wing, but he can also play centre and fullback.