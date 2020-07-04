Hoskins Sotutu backed to choose NZ over England or Fiji, says Blues coach

Hoskins Sotutu won't be leaving the Blues any time soon despite immense off-shore interest, says coach Leon MacDonald.

Hoskins Sotutu celebrates with the Blues Source: Photosport

After a series of impressive displays for the Blues in Super Rugby and Super Rugby Aotearoa this season, 21-year-old Sotutu has quickly emerged as one of the standout players in New Zealand right now.

That form has seen Sotutu's name thrown into the conversation of who should fill the spot of Kieran Read as the All Blacks' No.8 by Kiwi icon Buck Shelford.

However, Sotutu's impressive displays have also caught the eye of those abroad, with England coach Eddie Jones and Fiji's Vern Cotter both reportedly interested in luring him to their sides.

Despite being born in New Zealand and playing for the Under-20 Baby Blacks side, Sotutu would be able to represent England through his mother, or Fiji through his father and former Test star Waisake.

Speaking to Stuff, coach MacDonald outlined that he's confident in keeping Sotutu in a blue, if not black, jersey.

"We see him as a lifetime Blues player," MacDonald said.

"He's passionate about this region and we don't want that to change.

"He's got a really good all-round game and he doesn't really have any quiet spots in a game. He'll work right through. It makes him a pretty imposing threat."

"I can see why there's interest all over the place. I'd want him in my team if I was coach and luckily we do have him. I can understand why he's causing the fuss because he's playing great."