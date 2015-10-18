 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'Hopefully we have everyone sign up': All Blacks fight to keep Smith, Dagg and Cruden

share

Source:

AAP

The re-signing of Owen Franks is step one on All Blacks boss Steve Hansen's quest to keep the band together through to 2019.

CARDIFF, WALES - OCTOBER 17: Ben Smith of the New Zealand All Blacks is tackled by Wesley Fofana of France during the 2015 Rugby World Cup Quarter Final match between New Zealand and France at the Millennium Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

All Blacks' winger Ben Smith is tackled by Wesley Fofana of France.

Source: Getty

Franks, 29, is likely to become the most-capped Kiwi prop in history after penning a new deal yesterday to stay on the Shaky Isles until the 2019 World Cup.

But New Zealand Rugby's work doesn't end there, with a number of stalwarts coming off contract throughout 2017, including skipper Kieran Read.

The All Blacks received an early Christmas present with the stalwart prop signing on until 2019 but the decision wasn’t as clear cut as it seems.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Read, 31, was reported to have become Kiwi rugby's first million-dollar man last week as a benefactor of the union's new collective agreement.

NZ Rugby has put aside almost $25 million in additional funding between 2016 and 2018 to prevent players such as Read chasing the big bucks offshore.

The All Blacks and Hurricanes flyer appeared to be in good nick, as he races to be fit for the Brisbane Global Tens event in February.
Source: 1 NEWS

Yet despite the new funding and increased wages, the union remains unable to compete with the mega-dollars on offer in places like Ireland and France.

A trio of senior All Blacks in Ben Smith, Israel Dagg and Aaron Cruden have all fielded lucrative offers from Europe and may depart for greener pastures next year.

The All Blacks lock will be captain next year for the Canterbury Super Rugby franchise to help ease Kieran Read's workload.
Source: 1 NEWS

Hansen nevertheless anticipated that Read and Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock would soon sign on the dotted line as senior All Blacks and leaders.

They would be keen to secure an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup crown.

"I guess you'd want your captain to re-sign, reading the paper the other day, I can't see why he wouldn't, you've all said he's the million-dollar man," Hansen told reporters.

"Those types of challenges inspire players to want to stay, so hopefully we have everyone sign up."

Hansen also echoed the sentiments of NZ Rugby boss Steve Tew last week, throwing his support behind the idea of a sabbatical for Read in 2018.

The breaks enjoyed by former stars Richie McCaw and Dan Carter had kept the pair fresh to wreak havoc in key moments.

"You go back and the word sabbatical was a nasty one," Hansen said.

"If it keeps them in New Zealand and makes them available to play these big Test matches and tournaments to the standard they did, why wouldn't you?"

The All Blacks, having just finished their November northern tour, will reconvene in New Zealand in January for a pre-Lions conditioning and wellness camp.

The players will be put through their paces physically and be told where to improve before the Lions come to town in June.

"It's so we can turn around to the franchises and say, this is the nick they're in, and this is where we need them to get to," Hansen said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
The Sharks captain engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of his fight with Ryan Carr-Ketu.

'I have to cop that from people with small minds': Paul Gallen stung by Kiwi boxer's doping barb ahead of sold out bout

00:35
2
This Adelaide Oval guard snared a powerfully hit Joe Burns hook shot without even moving.

'That's just what I do!': Crowd goes nuts as nonchalant guard casually takes boundary catch from his chair

3
Former Parramatta Eels player Chad Robinson went missing on November 26.

'I can't imagine life without you': Family confirms former NRL player Chad Robinson found dead

01:00
4
The 37-year-old former All Black pumped through the kick sits and body drops like they were breakfast.

Raw: Shredded Keven Mealamu proves he's still got it after ripping through gruelling gym session with ease

00:21
5
Vikas Chhikara doesn't get all the fuss about him catching Joe Burns' six on the boundary.

'I didn't have to move an inch': Adelaide Oval guard plays down epic chair catch in BBL

02:00
Medical professionals pacing the corridors with the new technology has arrived.

E-prescribing set to make doctors' illegible handwriting a thing of the past

Waitemata DHB goes electronic in a move that hopes to minimise human error and save paper and time.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:36
All proceeds from the exhibition match against Julian and Ardie Savea will go towards the Kaikoura earthquake recovery.

Serena and Venus Williams to take on Savea brothers in Kaikoura earthquake fundraiser at ASB Classic

The All Blacks duo will have their skills tested against a combined 31 Grand Slam titles on centre court in Auckland.


03:33
Maha and Darren take a look at the latest installment from the Star Wars universe.

He Said She Said: Bite-size movie review of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Our reviewers take a look at the latest instalment from the Star Wars universe.

02:00
The Mill family evacuated their home following the 7.8 earthquake. They returned home to find a hearing aid device and other items had gone.

Watch: Christchurch family whose home was burgled during tsunami evacuation get special visit from adorable police dog pups

The Mill family are still trying to recover from having their home targeted.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ