'I hope he continues to stick two fingers up to me' — Warren Gatland praises Sinckler form upon late Lions recall

Source:  1 NEWS

England prop Kyle Sinckler has received a late call-up to the British and Irish Lions squad to tour South Africa, after Ireland's Andrew Porter was ruled out with a toe injury.

The England prop was gutted he was left out of the British and Irish Lions squad to tour South Africa. Source: BT Sport

The 25-year-old Ireland International picked up the injury in Leinster Rugby’s defeat to Glasgow Warriors on Friday night in the PRO14 Rainbow Cup.

Sinckler, a Lions tourist in New Zealand in 2017, will join up with the squad following the conclusion of Bristol Bears’ domestic season. The West-Country outfit have already qualified for the Premiership play-offs.

It marks a change of fortunes for Sinckler, who was "gutted" when he was left out of the initial squad, and delivered an emotional interview saying the decision "doesn't make sense".

But Lions coach Warren Gatland said he had been impressed by the way Sinckler has played since the squad's announcement.

"As always in rugby, when there’s an injury there’s an opportunity for someone else. I have been very pleased to see the way Kyle has responded to initially being left out of the touring party," Gatland said.

"He’s showed some excellent form of late and I hope he continues to stick two fingers up to me about leaving him out in the first place."

The Lions assemble in Jersey on June 13 to begin preparations for a match against Japan at Murrayfield Stadium on June 26, before flying to South Africa for the series against the Springboks.

