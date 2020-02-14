Hong Kong, Singapore sevens tournaments postponed because of coronavirus

The coronavirus has forced the postponement of the Singapore and Hong Kong legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Fiji are the five-time reigning champions in Hong Kong. Source: Photosport

The Singapore tournament has been moved from April 11-12 to October 10-11 while the famous Hong Kong tournament has been moved from April 3-5 to October 16-18.

"The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working on the event is always our highest priority," World Rugby said in a statement on Thursday.

As worldwide coronavirus infections tops 60k, fear spreads to Pacific islands

"This prudent decision...was taken based on the World Health Organisation and relevant public authority travel and health guidelines."

"(It) is fully supported by stakeholders, including unions and commercial partners."

Death toll and confirmed coronavirus cases jump sharply in China as diagnosis parameters change

More than 1,300 people in China have been killed by the virus, which has infected tens of thousands more.