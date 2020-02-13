Hong Kong Sevens reportedly postponed due to coronavirus

The Hong Kong Sevens is set to be postponed due to concerns around coronavirus.

Hong Kong Stadium hosts the iconic sevens tournament. Source: Photosport

The iconic rugby sevens tournament was scheduled for April 3-6 but has been postponed for six months due the virus, the South China Morning Post reports.

An official World Rugby announcement is expected later today.

Last month, Hong Kong Rugby Union chief executive Robbie McRobbie issued a statement saying the tournament, which has been held every year since 1976, would be going ahead.