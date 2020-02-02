Hogg blunder proves costly as Ireland edge Scotland in Six Nations nail-biter

A rampant Scotland's poor discipline when it had the tryline in reach allowed Ireland to escape with a 19-12 victory in their absorbing Six Nations rugby opener on Sunday morning at Lansdowne Road.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Scotland made all the running, but its constant incursions into the Irish 22 produced nothing but frustration and heartbreak.

Turnovers and penalties thwarted the adventurous Scots every time. Their best try chance came while trailing 13-6 in the third quarter.

New captain Stuart Hogg, given an overlap in the left corner, only had to place the ball but inexplicably dropped it while he was trying.

Meanwhile, Hogg's counterpart, new Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton, contributed all of his team's points with the game's only try and five out of six goalkicks.

When his fourth penalty extended Ireland's lead to 19-12 with nine minutes to go, Sexton deserved to be rested.

But Scotland was far from done.

Replacement hooker Stuart McInally steamed into a gap, and flanker Hamish Watson had the Irish scrambling back with three minutes to go. The Scots took the ball to the line and Willem Nel, Cornell du Preez and Scott Cummings tried to pound it in from rucks but the defense was magnificent.

Almost inevitably, Scotland turned the ball over and the Irish were slapping the back of back-rower CJ Stander.

Up in the coaches box, new Ireland boss Andy Farrell and his assistants were fist-pumping and high-fiving. But Scotland still wasn't finished.

From a tap kick on the Irish 22 with two minutes to go, the Scots tried pick-and-goes, the clock passed 80 minutes, and a Scot knocked on.

And Ireland could finally breathe easy.

Finn Russell, Scotland's chief playmaker who walked out on the team last week, wasn't missed as flyhalf Adam Hastings played well and landed four of his five goalkicks.

Hastings even knocked out new Irish No. 8 Caelan Doris in the opening minutes in an accidental clash of heads.But after a bright start by the Scots which netted only three points, Ireland showed how to be accurate in the 22.

After the forwards made the hard yards, the backs cleverly made them count.

With Scotland wary of another pick-and-go, scrumhalf Conor Murray threw a miss-out pass for Sexton to run in untouched. He became the 15th man to pass 800 test points. Sexton converted, and Ireland went back on defense.

With Scotland center Sam Johnson notably lethal, Ireland left it almost to the last meters to force turnovers and penalties.

By halftime, Scotland trailed only 10-6 but was hurting itself badly by committing eight turnovers and conceding eight penalties.

They also lost a couple of throw-ins to Iain Henderson.