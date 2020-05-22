TODAY |

Historic North Island-South Island game confirmed for Eden Park

Source:  1 NEWS

The North Island-South Island game has been confirmed for August 29 at Eden Park.

Source: 1 NEWS

Selection for the historic inter-island fixture will depend on which province a player made his first class debut for.

All Blacks star Damien McKenzie wanted the chance to represent the South Island, having grown up in Southland but will be playing for the North after making his first class debut for Waikato.

"It'd be nice to play for the South Island team but it's not going to happen," McKenzie said on the Breakdown.

The All Blacks assistant coaches will coach in the game with John Plumtree and Scott McLeod taking charge of the North Island while the South will be coached by Greg Feek and Brad Mooar.

The last North Island-South Island match was in 1996, with the North triumphing 63-22 victory.

Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Historic North Island-South Island game confirmed for Eden Park
2
Stephen Kearney linked to new NRL coaching job two weeks after Warriors axing
3
All Blacks Sevens, Black Ferns Sevens awarded World Sevens Series titles
4
Recruitment manager at Warriors hails new Fijian signing as ‘one of the best athletes I’ve come across’
5
Ricky Stuart unloads on player agents, saying he doesn’t want Raiders to be manipulated like Warriors
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:59

Hurricanes part ways with Carlos Spencer due to financial impact of Covid-19

Beauden Barrett targeted by billionaire investors at French division two club - report

Warren Gatland 'furious' over missed call moments before cheeky Crusaders try

Sevu Reece pounces on Damian McKenzie error to set up superb Crusaders try in win over Chiefs