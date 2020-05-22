Historic North Island-South Island game confirmed for Eden Park

The North Island-South Island game has been confirmed for August 29 at Eden Park.

Source: 1 NEWS

Selection for the historic inter-island fixture will depend on which province a player made his first class debut for.

All Blacks star Damien McKenzie wanted the chance to represent the South Island, having grown up in Southland but will be playing for the North after making his first class debut for Waikato.

"It'd be nice to play for the South Island team but it's not going to happen," McKenzie said on the Breakdown.

The All Blacks assistant coaches will coach in the game with John Plumtree and Scott McLeod taking charge of the North Island while the South will be coached by Greg Feek and Brad Mooar.