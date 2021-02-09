Hilary Barry and Laura Daniel head behind the scenes of the All Blacks' Jockey shoot

For more than 20 years the All Blacks have been getting their sexy on to promote the sale of Jockey underwear.

And for years, women (and a number of men) have browsed these images with great intensity in magazines and on billboards.

But the best view of all is behind the scenes, as Seven Sharp's Laura and Hilary found out.

For three of the boys in black, it was their first time getting their kit off for the cameras.

It's hard to compare the experience to their first time pulling on the All Blacks' jersey, Patrick Tuipulotu admits.

"I suppose there's some similarity and there's a lot of key moments leading up to that point," he says.