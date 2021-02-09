TODAY |

Hilary Barry and Laura Daniel head behind the scenes of the All Blacks' Jockey shoot

Source:  1 NEWS

For more than 20 years the All Blacks have been getting their sexy on to promote the sale of Jockey underwear.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The ladies were happy to volunteer. Source: Seven Sharp

And for years, women (and a number of men) have browsed these images with great intensity in magazines and on billboards.

But the best view of all is behind the scenes, as Seven Sharp's Laura and Hilary found out.

For three of the boys in black, it was their first time getting their kit off for the cameras.

It's hard to compare the experience to their first time pulling on the All Blacks' jersey, Patrick Tuipulotu admits.

"I suppose there's some similarity and there's a lot of key moments leading up to that point," he says.

Watch the video for the full Seven Sharp report.

Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Can't keep up' with America's Cup boats, chief umpire says
2
1 NEWS Sport's top 10 athletes of the modern era
3
Karl Tu'inukuafe treats Blues teammates to kava on preseason trip
4
'I'm going to p*** my pants' - tennis star loses cool after being denied toilet break
5
'Not better than Sophie Devine, but still pretty good' - Twitter users lap up young cricket fan's comments
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
02:12

Blues 'rapt' to capture Roger Tuivasa-Sheck signature

All Black star remaining grounded and focussed on 'having fun'

Blues score Tuivasa-Sheck signature on two-year deal

Everybody loves Roger: All Blacks keen to lure NRL star to their Super Rugby teams