Highlanders welcome refreshed Smiths back into starting line up for quarter-final with Waratahs

Influential All Blacks backs Ben and Aaron Smith are back in a refreshed Highlanders side to face the Waratahs in their Super Rugby quarter-final.

Assistant coach Glenn Delaney says the likes of Ben and Aaron Smith will feature this Friday.

Aaron and Ben Smith

Source: Photosport

Coach Aaron Mauger has made six starting changes for Saturday's clash in Sydney from the makeshift side which finished the regular season with a 43-37 home win over the Melbourne Rebels.

Mauger wanted to rest key figures who have endured a heavy workload to prepare them for the Australian conference champions.

Veteran fullback and co-captain Ben Smith is a leading light in their counter- attacking style while halfback Aaron Smith dictates the speed of their game and is a lethal tactical kicker.

Also back is outside centre Rob Thompson, one of their big improvers this season, along with regular first-choice forwards Luke Whitelock, Tom Franklin and Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Whitelock's return pushes Liam Squire to the side of the scrum, leaving Mauger to include two All Blacks Test blindside flankers - Shannon Frizell and Elliot Dixon - on his reserve bench.

Highlanders Ben Smith (co-capt), Waisake Naholo, Rob Thompson, Teihorangi Walden, Tevita Li, Lima Sopoaga, Aaron Smith, Luke Whitelock, James Lentjes, Liam Squire, Jackson Hemopo, Tom Franklin, Tyrel Lomax, Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Reserves: Ash Dixon (co-capt), Aki Seiuli. Kalolo Tuiloma, Shannon Frizell, Elliot Dixon, Kayne Hammington, Josh Ioane, Matt Faddes.

