Highlanders touch down in Dunedin to begin self-isolation after returning from Argentina

The Highlanders have arrived back in Dunedin to begin their two-week lockdown after returning from their cancelled Super Rugby match in Argentina.

The Highlanders were scheduled to play the Jaguares on Sunday morning NZT but hours before kickoff the game was scrapped by tournament organisers due to growing concerns around the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision came too late for the Dunedin-based franchise though with the team unable to return to New Zealand before the Government's new travel restrictions were implemented at 1am NZT yesterday.

As a result, players and management that have returned from Argentina will have to go into self-isolation for 14 days before they can begin training again.

The two-week stand down currently in place at both the New Zealand and Australian borders played a large role in Super Rugby being suspended indefinitely like many other sporting leagues around the globe.

Despite the unfavourable situation, Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger showed his team are still in bright spirits as they left the airport.

The team departed driving their own rental vans as to not come into contact with local taxi drivers with Mauger taking the wheel of the final vehicle in the convoy.