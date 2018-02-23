 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Highlanders sting Blues with mesmerising set play, Rob Thompson scores sensational double in gripping Highlanders win

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Highlanders have beaten the Blues 41-34 after a sensational Super Rugby match that went right down to the wire at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin tonight.

Rob Thompson took off and left the Blues defenders for dead scoring an excellent try in his side's 41-34 win in Dunedin.
Source: SKY

Trailling 17-24 at the break the Highlanders showed no signs of panic.

They pulled off the play of the match late in the first spell with centre Rob Thompson racing away to score.

Aaron Smith threw the ball to his Highlanders lock forward Tom Franklin who looked to be passing the ball back to Smith who was wrapping around.

The sneaky manoeuvre drew the Blues' defence sideways which left a gaping hole close to the ruck.

Thompson ran a superb line from the back of the ruck with Franklin delivering a pin-point inside ball to his midfielder who caught the Blues' defence napping.

Related

Blues

Highlanders

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Teihorangi Walden crosses for his second try during the Highlanders and Blues Super Rugby match. week 2 game held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 23 February 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Highlanders secure sensational win over gutsy Blues after thrilling NZ derby match in Dunedin

00:11
2
Jocelyne Larocque refused to wear her medal after being awarded it during the ceremony.

Sour Canadian ice hockey player refuses to wear Olympic silver medal after agonising loss to USA

00:29
3
Rob Thompson took off and left the Blues defenders for dead scoring an excellent try in his side's 41-34 win in Dunedin.

Highlanders sting Blues with mesmerising set play, Rob Thompson scores sensational double in gripping Highlanders win

00:15
4
Westbrook scored a crucial basket to give Oklahoma a 110-107 win over Sacramento today.

Russell Westbrook sinks clutch three-pointer at buzzer to lift OKC Thunder past Kings

02:39
5
The two Kiwi teens were smiling from ear-to-ear after their mammoth efforts on the slopes in PyeongChang.

'It felt crazy, way different than what I imagined' - Kiwi teens Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous on receiving Olympic bronze medals

00:31
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.

00:15
The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

Watch: Beaming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott awarded bronze medal after historic Winter Olympics performance

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

04:42
Filipa Payne says New Zealanders on the remote Australian island are in conditions worse than prison.

'Worse than prison' - Kiwi visiting detainees on Australia's Christmas Island to tell her story

Hundreds of New Zealand citizens have been flown thousands of kilometres from their homes in Australia and locked up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 