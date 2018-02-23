Highlanders sting Blues with mesmerising set play, Rob Thompson scores sensational double in gripping Highlanders win

The Highlanders have beaten the Blues 41-34 after a sensational Super Rugby match that went right down to the wire at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin tonight.

Trailling 17-24 at the break the Highlanders showed no signs of panic.

They pulled off the play of the match late in the first spell with centre Rob Thompson racing away to score.

Aaron Smith threw the ball to his Highlanders lock forward Tom Franklin who looked to be passing the ball back to Smith who was wrapping around.

The sneaky manoeuvre drew the Blues' defence sideways which left a gaping hole close to the ruck.