Highlanders star Aaron Smith starts mind games ahead of playoffs clash with Waratahs - 'it's going to be a lot of pressure on them'

Rather than tighten up at the prospect of do-or-die rugby, Highlanders star Aaron Smith says it frees up players knowing this week could be the last of the season.

The star halfback says the Highlanders are relishing playing the quarter-final against the Waratahs in Sydney where the expectation will be on the home team to produce.
Source: 1 NEWS

After being rested in the win over the Rebels last weekend, a fresh Smith was relishing the chance to take on Wallabies-laden Waratahs in a quarter-final in Sydney on Saturday.

“It (finals) is the best time because you kind of go out there with that throw it all, try something, don’t be afraid, you actually play a bit better when you know there could be no Monday next week or no game,” Smith said.

“You go out there a bit freer, you know the little moments, whether it’s covering a kick, or stopping an offload, or diving on a ball could be the big key moment in a game.”

Smith said playing away could work for the Highlanders, with the pressure on the Waratahs to produce at home.

“It’s going to be a lot of pressure on them (the Waratahs) to front up at home and then it’s about us trying to take our opportunities.”

“We had a few chats yesterday around mind set and stuff for the week and I swear after a couple of those meetings I could have played right then so…it’s pretty motivating.”

