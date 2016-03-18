Highlanders sneak past Waratahs in high-scoring affair in Sydney

The Highlanders have beaten the NSW Waratahs 50-47 in a frenetic pre-season rugby trial at Sydney's Brookvale Oval.

The teams combined for 13 tries, seven of them to the visitors, who came from 47-40 down to win with a late converted try and a penalty on the siren to Fletcher Smith.

The Highlanders led 33-11 shortly before halftime but coach Tony Brown made multiple changes at the break, while his Waratahs counterpart Daryl Gibson made just two.

In the first half, the Highlanders scored five tries to two to lead by 15 at the break.

Ryan Tongia finishes his try in style against the Waratahs in Sydney Source: Getty

They played with pace and precision,and the Tahs struggled to compete.

The Tahs missed too many tackles to be exposed out wide and were also caught out by kicks, which led to a couple of first half tries.

The Tahs played with greater determination and executed better in the second half.

One plus for the Tahs was the goalkicking of former NRL winger Reece Robinson, who landed seven of his nine attempts and hit a post with another shot