Highlanders sneak into Super Rugby finals as Bulls thrash Lions

The Highlanders have scraped through into the Super Rugby finals for another year, with favourable results sealing a fourth spot for a Kiwi side in 2019.

As the Bulls claimed a 48-27 victory over the Lions in Pretoria to deny a bonus point, the Highlanders have been guaranteed an eighth placed finish, booking a quarter-final against the defending champions the Crusaders in Christchurch next weekend.

That result will mean a road trip for the Chiefs in their first week of the finals, travelling to Argentina to face the Jaguares. Colin Cooper's side can take heart from the fact that they're just one of two teams to win on the road in Buenos Aires though, winning 30-27 back in March.

Finishing off round robin play with last night's win over the Blues, the Hurricanes will face the Bulls at home in their search for a second ever Super Rugby title.

Finally, Australian conference winners the Brumbies will face the Sharks, after the Durban side claimed a dramatic win over the Stormers to earn their chance at finals football.

SUPER RUGBY QUARTER FINALS