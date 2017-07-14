Highlanders slaughter the Reds in Dunedin try-fest

The Highlanders have dismantled a plucky Reds side 40-17 at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin.

FULLTIME: The hooter blows as the Highlanders' move comes to nothing. The ball is bundled out as the Reds and Highlanders players bring the handbags out. Some pushing and shoving sees the game out. The ref manages to calm things down and calls an end to the match. Highlanders slaughter the Reds 40-17 in Dunedin.

78min: The Highlanders are still desperately trying to score in the final minutes as they drive after the lineout. They're going side to side 10 metres out of the Reds' try line.

74min: Another penalty to the Highlanders and with the same result as the Highlanders kick for touching looking for their seventh try of the night.

72min: Scrum to Highlanders inside the Reds' half. Its a good scrum as the Highlanders march forward. The referee has his arm out for advantage to the men in blue. They come back for a penalty and Marty Banks kicks for touch. The Highlanders want to get the game with a bang.

67min: TRY TO THE REDS! Quade Cooper gets away from the first tackler before flying a wide pass to Perese the winger. He's tackled just before the line but manages to get the ball away to the flanker Timu and he dots down in the corner. Cooper this time gets the conversion out wide.

65min: TRY ASH DIXON! The hooker is bundled over after the resulting attack from the prior scrum. Dixon still had a lot of work to do when he got the ball but was pushed over the line by his teammates. Sopoaga gets the conversion as the replays on the big screen show he may not have grounded the ball properly! Never the less the try stands.

62min: Penalty to the Highlanders now with the Reds not on their feet. Highlanders call for a scrum just in front of the Reds' 22.

60min: Naholo has been thumped into touch after a ridiculous off-load from Fekitoa. The winger threw everything at the line but was pushed out by multiple Reds defenders. Highlanders nearly back on the score sheet again.

58min: TRY! OR IS IT? Tevita Li looks to have got a double after a sumptuous cross-field kick from Sopoaga following the lineout. The TMO spots something though and takes some extra time to make a decision. It looks like Li has lost control of the ball just before grounding it and the Reds dodge a bullet as the try is disallowed.

56min: Cooper makes a mistake on the touchline that ushers in plently of jeers from the "Zoo" after a grubber from Sopoaga.

54min: TRY REDS! Well, well, well the scrappy Queenslanders aren't going down without a fight! The lineout drive is a strong one and the reserve prop Mafi crashes over the white line. Cooper misses the conversion.

53min: Reds get another penalty as the Highlanders continue to infringe. Cooper kicks again for touch. The Reds take it quickly and launch a lineout drive.

51min: Reds get some respite now after that Highlanders attack as they're awarded a penalty. Cooper kicks for touch as they look to put themselves back together.

48min: PENALTY TRY TO THE HIGHLANDERS! The resulting scrum is a complete shambles for the Reds and the referee has no other choice but to award a penalty try.

46min: The Reds again find themselves under the pump after a fantastic kick from Sopoaga in their right corner. It goes bad to worse with the Reds now as they force a 5 metre scrum after Hamish Stewart gets a terrible pass and is forced to plant the ball inside his goal-line.

42min: TRY TEVITA LI IN THE CORNER! Almost a mirror image of the Highlanders' first try of the match in the second minute. The Highlanders rampage forward through Rob Thompson. They get themselves in a dangerous position inside the Reds' 22 before flinging the ball wide, there's a slight fumble but the Highlanders have too many players out wide and the ball is worked to Li who dives over acrobatically to score in the corner! Sopoaga misses his first kick of the night.

40min: Lima Sopoaga gets us back underway as the Reds have it before Quade Cooper kicks the ball deep.

HALFTIME: The Highlanders look to score again in the corner just before the hooter with Naholo busting down the line. The Reds manage to turn it over and hoof the ball into touch as both sides now head for the dressing rooms. Reds will have their tails up after scoring that try just before the break.

38min: TRY! The Reds finally are rewarded for their efforts as Rodda squeezes over the line in the corner after a pick and go. The Reds took a quick tap after a penalty and they've made the most of it as they look to get back into the match. Quade Cooper from the touchline misses the conversion.

36min: Highlanders look to set up another attack from their own half as Sopoaga tries a cross field kick to Naholo but the winger is a little too deep and it bounces out.

34min: TRY! Highlanders halfback Hammington scampers straight over after the prior scrum and catches the Reds napping who were expecting the ball to go out wide it seems. Sopoaga gets the conversion.

32min: TMO decision now after a frenetic counter attack from the Highlanders! They catch the Reds napping inside they're own half after the scrum and Luke Whitelock sprints away before offloading, the ball is worked to Tevita Li who runs at the line while he's surrounded by defenders, he's taken down just before the line. Sopoaga has a dig at it but the ball didn't make the white line according to the TMO. Scrum again to the Highlanders.

30min: Reds aren't giving up though, its been all them in the past 15 minutes as they get six phases together before they once again lose it in a dangerous position inside the Highlanders half. They've had 74% of possession but handling errors and discipline have let them down at crucial stages.

27min: Reds keep at it as they return into the Highlanders' half. Reds halfback James Tuttle breaks the line and scampers from halfway deep inside Highlanders territory, he offloads to the Tongan Thor who bumps off a number of Highlanders defenders before he's brought down. The Queenslanders have an overlap and move it out wide but theres a fumble in the corner with the line begging! Scrum Highlanders now.

24min: Another chance here for the Reds with a lineout after a penalty. They take the lineout quickly and it back fires as the side lose it straight away as George Smith spills it in a tackle.

22min: And now the Reds get called for offside after their own lineout drive, its a shame for the Reds as they were only 5 metres out. Sopoaga kicks and clears for the Highlanders.

20min: Reds starting to look good with ball in hand as they start to move the ball around and manage to get phases together. Cooper breaks the line and manages to get the offload off! Ref pulls us back as the Highlanders are offside. Reds turn down the points and kick for touch 5 metres out.

18min: Reds try and launch an attack after the scrum inside their own half but the Highlanders' defence is resolute. Cooper however finds some space and the Reds get the ball moving as they push down the left wing.

16min: Reds just can't catch a break as Cooper tries a cheeky cross field kick that misses everyone and bounces out. The Highlanders take it quickly and immediately attack with the Reds' defence completely unorganised but they eventually make a hash of it themselves. Ball back with the Reds.

14min: Karmichael Hunt is down with an injury as the Reds lose the ball yet again while they were in a dangerous position inside the Highlander's 22. The Highlanders now launch another electric counter attack through Fekitoa and Li. They make it right back into the Red's half but lose the ball forward.

11min: The Highlanders are straight back into it on the halfway line, Naholo comes into play halfback and gives the ball to Sopoaga who puts in a wide pass to Tevita Li who has space and an overlap but drops the ball cold!

9min: TRY! And just like that the Highlanders are in again with James Lentjes fending off Hunt as he scampers through the Red's 22 to crash over. Sopoaga with the extras.

7min: Here come the Highlanders again, they come straight back into the Red's 22. They pick and go drives are putting the Reds in real trouble.

5min: Highlanders looking for another scalp as they launch another attack, they've camped inside the Reds half as Fekitoa breaks the line and looks to pass out to the wing but the referee calls a forward pass. Scrum to the Reds.

3min: TRY! HIGHLANDERS SCORE EARLY! That counter attack was given venom through the form of Tevita Li who injected pace, putting the Reds on the back foot. Squire made a bulldozing run with the Queenslanders struggling to bring him down before the ball is flicked wide as Waisake Naholo busted over the line in the corner. Ref goes upstairs to the TMO to check but there's no problem!

2min: Lineout now to the Reds after a monster punt from Tevita Li inside his own 22. Reds win the lineout and move the ball wide before they lose the ball as it goes out. The Highlanders take it quickly and launch a counter attack!

KICKOFF: Quade Cooper kicks off for the Reds.

7:32pm: Both sides coming out now onto a very chilly Forsyth-Barr Stadium, it's currently 5 degrees in Dunedin.

After a gruelling 10 match tour against the British and Irish Lions, New Zealand fans can rejoice as Super Rugby returns, with the Highlanders tonight looking to build momentum as we approach the play-offs.

The Highlanders sit fourth in the New Zealand conference, unable to rise any higher sitting seven points behind the Chiefs, with a trip to South African flyers the Lions all but guaranteed.

The men from the south will tonight be without star pairing of Aaron and Ben Smith, although fellow All Blacks Liam Squire, Lima Sopoaga, Waisake Naholo and Malakai Fekitoa have all been named to start.

The Reds meanwhile have backed a youthful side in a fixture that they've had the better of in recent times, naming teenagers Reece Hewat and Jayden Ngamanu to start.

The Queensland side have no chance of making the finals, sitting 13 points behind Australian conference leaders, the Brumbies.

TEAMS:

Highlanders: 15. Richard Buckman, 14. Waisake Naholo, 13. Malakai Fekitoa, 12. Rob Thompson, 11. Tevita Li, 10. Lima Sopoaga, 9. Kayne Hammington, 8. Luke Whitelock (co-captain), 7. James Lentjes, 6. Liam Squire, 5. Tom Franklin, 4. Jackson Hemopo, 3. Siate Tokolahi, 2. Liam Coltman, 1. Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Reserves: 16. Ash Dixon (co-captain), 17. Aki Seiuli, 18. Guy Millar, 19. Gareth Evans, 20. Dan Pryor, 21. Josh Renton, 22. Marty Banks, 23. Patelesio Tomkinson.

Reds: 15. Karmichael Hunt, 14. Izaia Perese, 13. Campbell Magnay, 12. Duncan Paia’aua, 11. Eto Nabuli, 10. Quade Cooper, 9. James Tuttle, 8. Adam Korczyk, 7. George Smith, 6. Caleb Timu, 5. Izack Rodda, 4. Rob Simmons, 3. Taniela Tupou, 2. Stephen Moore (c), 1. Sef Fa'agase.