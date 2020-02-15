Highlanders' Sio Tomkinson cited for yellow-card incident after Brumbies coach called it worthy of red

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar called it a red card and the SANZAAR citing comissioner has agreed, charging Highlanders winger Sio Tomkinson with a dangerous tackle.



McKellar suggested after his team's heartbreaking 23-22 loss on Saturday night that Super Rugby officials were not following the strict red-card precedent set at the World Cup last year.



Tomkinson appeared lucky to not be sent off in Canberra after failing to wrap his arms around Tom Banks as his shoulder hit the Brumbies fullback's head.



But referee Nic Berry deemed the initial contact was "shoulder to shoulder" and opted for a yellow card only.



After reviewing the footage the citing commissioner charged Tomkinson on Sunday, deeming it met the red-card threshold for foul play as direct contact was made to the head.



Sio Tomkinson's collision resulted in a yellow card. Source: SKY

World Rugby vowed to protect players at the 2019 World Cup and a record eight red cards were brandished - more than the past four tournaments combined - lincuding one by Berry who sent off Ireland's Bundee Aki for a dangerous tackle.



McKellar didn't blame Berry's decision for his team last-gasp loss but was adamant Tomkinson should have been sent.



"I thought it was a red card," McKellar said.



"If you're asking me as a rugby fan, I thought, from what we've seen previously, I thought it was in that red card threshold."



Even Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger conceded by the letter of the law his winger's night could have been over.



"It's a tough one, isn't it," Mauger said.



"If you're reffing to the letter it's contact with the head, but I don't think there was any malice there and there's nowhere for him to go.



"It's one of those ones that happens in a split second, so I don't think there was any chance of pulling out."



The Brumbies were kept scoreless in the 10 minutes Tomkinson was off the field.

