Highlanders sign former All Black Aaron Mauger as assistant coach for 2018

Former All Blacks second-five Aaron Mauger has signed on as an assistant coach with the Highlanders from 2018 on a two year deal, the Dunedin based side have confirmed today.

Aaron Mauger speaks to ONE News. Source: 1 NEWS

Mauger, 36, worked as an assistant coach with the Crusaders during the 2013 and 2014 seasons, before leaving to join English side Leicester Tigers in 2015, which he then left earlier this year.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the Highlanders next season," Mauger said in a media release.

"The club have worked extremely hard over the last 4-5 years in particular to create an environment that allows the people and the team to perform at their best and to the highest levels."

"I feel very privileged to be joining the club and to be in a position on the coaching staff where I can help add to the fantastic structure put in place and help grow the team and club to achieve future success."