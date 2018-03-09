 

Rugby


Highlanders showcase exquisite passing skills as Aaron Smith crashes over to score against Stormers

SKY

The Highlanders defeated the Stormers 33-15 in Dunedin.
Source: SKY

Relentless Highlanders punish Stormers late, come out on top in bruising Super Rugby battle

Highlanders showcase exquisite passing skills as Aaron Smith punishes Stormers with stunning late try


OKC rookie Terrance Ferguson had to leave the court after running head first into Adams.

Steven Adams floors OKC teammate after nasty head clash as Thunder cruise past Phoenix Suns

The shotput champion hasn't competed in the last 18 months.

Kiwi legend Dame Valerie Adams tops off Hamilton shot put national title with late 2010 gold medal presentation

The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

Parker vs Joshua fight promoters say Easter trading laws dealing knockout blow to Kiwis looking to enjoy the bout

Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

Parker vs Joshua fight promoters say Easter trading laws dealing knockout blow to Kiwis looking to enjoy the bout

Orchard owner Jordan Alison told 1 NEWS the jet boat was used to evacuate people trapped in a two-story house.

Raw video: Jet boat negotiates flooded Napier orchard to pull off dramatic rescue

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Be prepared for 'strong winds, very heavy rain' on Monday as chance of Cylone Hola hitting the North Island looms

Jordan Alison's cherry orchard was turned into a lake in the torrential rains yesterday.

Watch: 'Like Niagra Falls' - Napier orchard manager describes traumatic scenes as deluge of rain leaves crops waterlogged

A jet boat was required to rescue people stranded in their homes.


 
