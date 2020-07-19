Highlanders score after the siren to snatch victory from Chiefs

A try after the siren from Sio Tomkinson has seen the Highlanders snatch a last second victory over the Chiefs in Hamilton.

Down 24-7 at halftime, and 31-7 shortly after the break, the Highlanders rallied to produce an incredible comeback, scoring 26 unanswered points.

Second half tries to Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith and Jona Nareki saw the Highlanders move to within five points, the scores at 31-26 when the siren went.

However, a penalty in the corner gave the Highlanders one last chance to win.

A short lineout drive from the Highlanders’ forward pack brought the visitors within touching distance of the tryline, before Smith put Tomkinson away to score the try that levelled the scores at 31-all.

Hunt then stepped up to land the crucial conversion, seeing the Highlanders home having never held the lead until the final moment.