Highlanders reveal strategy for upcoming Hurricanes clash – ‘turn the sprinklers on!’

The Highlanders think they've found a fool-proof plan to counter the Hurricanes' dangerous attack ahead of this week's Super Rugby local derby after watching the Wellington side's game against Crusaders.

"Turn the sprinklers on!"

Assistant coach Glenn Delaney jokingly proposed the idea to media today after watching the usually-explosive Hurricanes struggle to find any footing in their 24-13 loss to the Crusaders last weekend.

Delaney said despite the guarantee of no rain under Forsyth Barr Stadium's roof, he was confident the southern franchise had plans in place to shut down the Hurricanes as well.

"We've got to stay focused for the full 80 and we think we've got some things that can test them," he said.

"We like playing here and we're used to playing here - it doesn't matter who comes, we feel that our game suits us better in this place.

"It's our home first and foremost."