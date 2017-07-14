 

Highlanders return to Super Rugby with a bang as they destroy Reds

The Highlanders have fine-tuned their Super Rugby playoffs campaign with a six-try, 40-17 win over Queensland in Dunedin.

The scuffle marred the end of the Highlanders' 40-17 thrashing of the Reds.
Source: SKY

The home team ran in three tries in each half in their first game for nearly six weeks, Friday's bonus-point win confirming their seventh spot in the overall standings.

Who they'll face in the quarter-finals - the Lions or Crusaders - won't be known until Sunday's last-round matches are completed.

The Highlanders mixed an up-tempo game with error-free handling to open out a 14-0 lead after just 10 minutes.

All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo opened the scoring in the third minute, finishing off a sweeping move which shifted left with a storming run from returning flanker Liam Squire, then swept right to finish inevitably with a try in the corner.

The winger dived to plant the ball perfectly in the corner as the Highlanders thrashed the Reds 40-17.
Source: SKY

The Reds' defence was stretched again to breaking point in the ninth minute, James Lentjes fending off fullback Karmichael Hunt to barge over for the Highlanders' second.

Poor handling and accuracy in attack cost the Reds a sure-fire try as the half-hour mark neared, Campbell Magnay's final pass missing flanker Caleb Timu and winger Izaia Perese with the line open.

The Highlanders made them pay soon after, halfback Kayne Hammington cruelly exposing the Reds' set-piece defence when he darted over from an attacking scrum five metres out in the 33rd minute.

The All Blacks winger opened the scoring within minutes of the kick-off.
Source: SKY

Despite dominating territory and possession, the Queenslanders couldn't put points on the board until the 38th minute, when two-metre lock Izack Rodda crashed over in the corner from a quick-tap penalty.

Ahead 21-5 at the break, the Highlanders were quick to extend their lead, capitalising on a Tom Franklin charge-down to shift the ball for Tevita Li to score out wide.

A powerful 48th-minute scrum earned a penalty try, and a 33-5 lead for the Highlanders to all but wrap up the game with half an hour still remaining.

Replacement prop Alex Mafi barrelled over from a strong lineout drive to double the Reds' tally 15 minutes into the second half, with flanker Caleb Timu adding their third after 67 minutes.

In between, reserve hooker Ash Dixon was driven over for the Highlanders' sixth try of the evening.

Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
