Highlanders resting four All Blacks as Liam Squire returns from thumb injury to face Reds

All Blacks loose forward Liam Squire is set to play his first Super Rugby match in over two months after being named on the bench for the Highlanders' game against the Reds on Saturday night.

Liam Squire of the Highlanders in action against the Blues. Source: Photosport

Squire hasn't played since March after he broke his thumb against the Crusaders.

The loose forward's return is a welcome boost for the Highlanders, who are resting All Blacks Ben Smith, Luke Whitelock, Shannon Frizell and Liam Coltman for the match.

The Southerners are also without a third loose forward with Elliot Dixon ruled out due to the elbow injury he collected in last weekend's loss to the Waratahs.

The Highlanders' other two All Blacks, Aaron Smith and Waisake Naholo, will play in Brisbane but Smith will do so off the bench with Kayne Hammington claiming the No. 9 jersey for the fixture.

There's also been a change in coaching staff, with head coach Aaron Mauger stepping away from the match for family reasons - assistant Mark Hammett has stepped in as the interim replacement.

Cantabrian Josh McKay will make his Super Rugby debut in his captain's place at fullback while Tevita Li also returns to the starting line up for Tevita Nebura who was red carded during last week's loss in Sydney.

Highlanders: Josh McKay, Waisake Naholo, Rob Thompson, Tei Walden, Tevita Li, Lima Sopoaga, Kayne Hammington, Marino Mikaele Tu'u, Dillon Hunt, James Lentjes, Tom Franklin, Jackson Hemopo, Tyrel Lomax, Ash Dixon (captain), Daniel Lienert-Brown.